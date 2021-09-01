Shang-Chi et la Légende des Dix Anneaux

Action, Aventures

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Disponible: 1 septembre 2021

  • Réalisé par

    Destin Daniel Cretton

  • Écrit par

    Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham

  • Produit par

    Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz

  • Distribution

    Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung

Vidéos

En savoir plus sur nos films

Footer

Help